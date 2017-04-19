TRAVEL: London Euston station closure causing major disruption

Trains to and from London at Rugby are disrupted as Euston station is closed after a lineside fire this afternoon (Wednesday, April 19).

A power cut caused by a fire next to the track near South Hampstead which has damaged signalling equipment.

Network Rail has engineers on site trying to restore services as soon as possible.

As a result of the fire the power supply to Euston station was temporarily cut. This led to the evacuation of the station.

Disruption is expected to continue until approximately 8pm.

London Midland is advising passengers to avoid travelling to and from London Euston if possible this evening.

Train services running from Euston to the West Midlands and North West will be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Some stations between London Euston and Stafford will not be served.

London Midland and Virgin Trains tickets are being accepted on other services and rail replacement buses are being arranged.

For more information visit nationalrail.co.uk/service_disruptions/161839.aspx