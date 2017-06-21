Travellers facing eviction after moving onto Rugby park

Travellers are facing court proceedings as the council aims to evict them after setting up a ‘camp’ at a park in Rugby last night (Tuesday, June 20).
Caravans arrived at Criss-Cross Park in Brownsover yesterday evening.
Rugby Borough Council staff spoke to the travellers at the camp today (Wednesday) and served them with a notice of court proceedings for tomorrow (Thursday).
“If magistrates grant our application for an eviction order, we will arrange eviction proceedings,” a council spokesman said.