Tree of Light appeal raises £4,850 for hospice

Rugby Rotary Club thanked everyone who donated to the 2016 Tree of Light Appeal, which raised £4,850 for Myton Hospice.

Club president Brian Phillips presented the cheque to hospice community and events fundraising manager Sarah Stallard on March 17.

Sarah thanked the club for all its dedicated support of the hospice both with this project and many other fundraising appeals.

A rotary club spokesman was gratful for the support of the mayor and council as well as St Andrew’s Church for commemorative service.

“The biggest thanks of course must, as always, go to all those people in Rugby and beyond who have donated so generously to the appeal which to date has raised over £77,000 for the hospice,” the spokesman said.