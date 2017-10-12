Tributes paid to men who died in plane crash near Rugby

The families of two men who died in a plane crash near Rugby have paid tribute to their loved ones.

Adrian Findlay, aged 55 from Rugby and Robert Stephens aged 56 and from Wolston, tragically passed away in hospital after the light aircraft they were in crashed near Grove Farm, Wolvey, on September 28.

Adrian's wife Alison said: "Adrian was well-respected and much loved by everyone he came into contact with.

"Our whole family and his many friends are in shock at such a sudden and tragic loss.

"We send our heartfelt thanks for all the support we are receiving at this difficult time."

Robert's wife Caroline added: "Robert was a very hardworking, caring, family man and he lifted everyone's spirit the moment he entered a room with his cheeky sense of humour.

"Robert loved a challenge and went out of way to help others. He will be desperately missed by all his family and friends."

Robert's funeral will be held on Monday 16 October, 2pm at Stretton-on-Dunsmore church and Adrian's funeral is taking place on Friday 27 October 4pm at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby.

An investigation by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch continues.