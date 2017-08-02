Two derelict cars on fire in Ryton park extinguished

Have your say

Firefighters extinguished two derelict cars on fire in a park outside Ryton-on-Dunsmore yesterday (Tuesday, August 1).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to a car on fire at Woodside Park, off Oxford Road, at 10.45am.

Two appliances from Leamington were sent and confirmed two derelict cars were on fire.

Crews used hose reels, breathing apparatus, small gear and hydrants to extinguish the blaze, which was out by around 11.25am.