Two men bailed over robbery - then arrested in connection with another robbery

Two men from Market Harborough arrested on Thursday in connection with the robbery of a van on a test drive during which a garage salesman was seriously injured, have been bailed by Warwickshire Police while investigations continue.

But the two were then immediately placed under arrest by Leicestershire Police, in connection with a separate theft incident.

A 35-year-old man from Market Harborough was arrested on suspicion of the Warwickshire van robbery and a 44-year-old man from the town was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with the incident.

The van robbery happened on Tuesday, January 17 at 2pm on Leicester Road, Wolvey, a village between Lutterworth and Nuneaton.

The van is believed to have been on a test drive from a garage in Warwickshire, when the salesman left the vehicle to allow the customer to drive. The customer allegedly locked the salesman out of the van, and drove off in it.

But the van was in collision with the garage salesman, from Warwickshire, who suffered what police described as life-changing injuries to his leg, torso, head and back. He is currently in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Police are continuing to appeal for information and witnesses to the incident.

If anyone has any information that could help Warwickshire police with their investigation, they should call 101 and quote incident 176 of 17 January 2017.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Warwickshire Police bailed the two men yesterday (Friday).

But Leicestershire Police has now placed both men under arrest on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle in Rushey Mead, Leicester, on Sunday, January 15.