Two men in critical condition after plane crash near Wolvey

Two men are in a critical condition after the plane they were piloting crashed in a field near Wolvey yesterday (Thursday September 28).

Their single-engine light aircraft came down in a field off Wolds Lane at around 4pm. Both men suffered serious burns.

Two ambulances, a senior paramedic officer and two air ambulances were sent to the scene. Both the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire travelled with doctors on board.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “When crews arrived they found a single engined light aircraft that had been completely destroyed by fire.

“Two men had managed to get out and had found help at a nearby farm where workers were cooling their burns with water.

“Both men were anaesthetised at the scene and were airlifted separately to the Regional Burns Unit at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for specialist treatment; both were described as being in a critical condition.”