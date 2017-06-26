Two men injured after car crashes with lorry at Catthorpe Interchange

Two men have been injured, one seriously, after a car collided with a lorry on the Catthorpe Interchange in the early hours of this morning (Monday June 26), leaving them trapped for over an hour.

It happened on the southbound M6 just where the slip road leaves for the M1 at around 1.40am.

Two ambulances, a paramedic area support officer, The Air Ambulance Service critical care car and the MERIT Trauma doctor were sent to the scene from West Midlands Ambulance Service along with resources from East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and Warwickshire Police also attended.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “The small car had become trapped under the rear of the HGV.

“Ambulance staff worked with firefighters to pull the vehicle clear and provided treatment while the men, who were estimated to be in their 30s, were cut free from the wreckage.

“In total they were trapped for about 70 minutes.

“The front seat passenger had suffered multiple injuries and was anaesthetised at the scene before being taken by ambulance on blue lights to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

“The driver had suffered much less serious injuries and was dealt with by East Midlands Ambulance Service.”