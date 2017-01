Two people have died following a house fire in a village near Rugby.

Four fire crews from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, Northamptonshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene in Lilbourne on Saturday night.

The crews attended the property, which was located in Hillmorton Lane at 11.30pm.

A man and woman in their 80s died.

The cause of the blaze is not being treated as suspicious.