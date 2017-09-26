Two-vehicle crash shuts M6 near Rugby

A two-vehicle crash near Rugby has shut the southbound M6 between junctions 2 and 1 this morning (Tuesday September 26).

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said they were called to the scene at 10.03am. An ambulance, paramedic officer and rapid response paramedic were sent. The spokesman did not yet have the details of the patients’ condition.

However, OPU Warwickshire, a division of Warwickshire Police, said the patients’ injuries were ‘slight’.

All three lanes are closed, and drivers are experiencing long delays.