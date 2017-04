Two vehicles were stolen from a Rugby home in a burglary this week, police have said.

During the night of Tuesday April 4 into Wednesday April 5, offenders entered a home in Horton Crescent through the front door.

Once inside, the offenders carried out a search of the house and made off with numerous items including the keys to the two vehicles, which were then stolen from outside.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 48 of April 5.