Two water leaks found near busy Rugby road

Two water leaks have been found on a busy road in Rugby.

Yesterday teams from Severn Trent were spotted along the A426 in Brownsover near to the Tesco superstore on Leicester Road.

On arrival the teams discovered two small leaks.

A Spokesman from Severn Trent said: “We have discovered two minor leaks near to the A426 in Brownsover that need to be repaired.

“This isn’t causing any issues with customer’s water supplies and in order to minimise disruption to our customers, local shops and traffic we’ll be scheduling in the repair to take place outside of normal working hours.

“In the meantime we’ve had teams spreading rock salt in the immediate area of the leak to make sure there is no disruption for pedestrians or road users during this cold weather.

“We’re really sorry for any inconvenience this has caused and we’ll get this work scheduled and completed as quickly as possible.”

It is currently unknown when the repair work will take place.