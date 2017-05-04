UPDATE: Apology after burst pipe leaves hundreds without water in Rugby

Severn Trent apologised after a burst pipe left hundreds of Rugby residents without water or with low pressure this morning (Thursday, May 4).

At around 5.30am, a water pipe burst in Coniston Way, Brownsover, and engineers spent hours fixing it, which was completed by around 12.30pm.

Water supplies should be back to normal and a spokesman for the water company thanked customers for their patience.

“This morning we discovered a burst water pipe which may have been causing water supplies to be off or at low pressure for some of our customers,” she said.

“We’re happy to say that all water supplies should now be back to normal and the water pipe that burst has been repaired.

“We’d like to thank our customers who were affected for their patience while this repair was carried out.

“We know how difficult it is to have no water and we’re sorry for the inconvenience this may have caused.”