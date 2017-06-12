UPDATE Emergency services called to person trapped in car after road accident in Rugby

Emergency services were called out the scene of an accident in Rugby this morning after a person was left trapped in their vehicle.

Just after 6am this morning two fire crews, police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called out to the road accident which happened at The Kent in Hillmorton.

The incident involved one vehicle on the road, which was on its side and a person was trapped inside.

Fire crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to release the person.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “At one minute past six we got the call to reports of a collision between a car and a stationary car. The car came to rest on its side.

“There was one patient, a man in his 20s. When the crew arrived the patient was trapped inside the vehicle because of damage to the vehicle.

“The patient was complaining of arm pain and also had some cuts to his shoulder but no significant injuries. He was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.”