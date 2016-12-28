UPDATE: ‘Fast’ lines between Stafford and Rugby stations now open

‘Fast’ train lines between Stafford and Rugby have now reopened but other lines are still blocked due to unfinished engineering work.

The lines have been blocked due to engineering works not being finished on time between Stafford and Rugby stations.

Services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed but there are currently shuttle services operating.

Coaches/16 seaters, which will be operated by JKT International, Coach Leasing, Five Star (Zaf’s Travel) and Global Travel will be shuttling passengers,

Additional vehicles are at Atherstone to Tamworth or Nuneaton for forward services via Birmingham and Coventry.

London Midland train tickets will accepted on all reasonable routes on Virgin Trains and Cross Country Trains and on Arriva Trains Wales from Crewe to Shrewsbury, for services into Birmingham.

London Midland tickets will also be accepted on East Midlands Trains between Stoke on Trent and Crewe.

Passengers are advised to travel via Birmingham New Street for stations along the Trent Valley Route.

The disruption to services is expected to last until 4pm.