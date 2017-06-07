UPDATE: Fire false alarm leaves hundreds of Rugby homes, retail park with no power

A fire false alarm left hundreds of homes in Rugby and shops at Junction One Retail Park without electricity today (Wednesday, June 7).

Western Power switched off power to 915 properties in the CV21 area at around 11.30am after the fire service alerted it to a fire close to a substation near the GEC building.

Engineers went to investigate but could not find any fire at any substations in the area – the fire service then confirmed it was a false alarm.

Power was restored within an hour and a power company spokesman apologised for any inconvenience.

People in the area were hit by a water outage yesterday after a pipe burst in Mill Road.