UPDATE: M6 reopens after three-vehicle crash near Rugby

A crash involving three lorries near Rugby shut the southbound M6 between junctions 2 and the M1 for part of today (Tuesday September 26).

The road has no reopened, although there are lane closures in place to deal with the clean-up.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the southbound M6, between junctions 1 and the A14/M1 interchange just after 10am and sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer, a rapid response paramedic and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered one of the lorry drivers, a man believed to be in his 40s, who was trapped inside the cab of his vehicle.

“Ambulance staff worked closely with the fire service to access the patient, a process which involved building a platform to enable staff to work at the same height of the cab.

“Following an initial assessment of the man, the fire service cut away parts of the cab to give crews space to work inside and treat him.

“The man, who was treated for a lower leg injury and an abdominal injury, was immobilised and freed from the cab before being placed on to a scoop stretcher and transported to University Hospital Coventry for further treatment.

“There were no other patients from the incident.”