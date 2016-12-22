UPDATE: One man left in critical condition after M6 collision

One man has suffered critical injuries after a multi-vehicle accident on the M6.

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway about two miles south of Junction 2 at about 5.30am this morning.

Three ambulances, a paramedic area support officer and the MERIT Trauma doctor were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “When crews arrived they found a multi-vehicle crash involving a number of cars and lorries.

“There was debris across both carriageways.

“Crews found one man in the southbound carriageway. He had suffered multiple serious injuries and was semi-conscious.

“The ambulance staff treated him at the scene before taking him on blue lights to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

“A second patient, a 36 year old man, suffered cuts to his hands. He was immobilised and taken to the same hospital.”

Emergency services are still at the scene.

The police have warned that the southbound carriageway will be closed for at least the next two or three hours but motorists are being diverted to other routes.

The northbound carriageway is currently moving slowly.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area if possible.

A second collision has occurred on the northbound carriageway between junctions 6 and 7 but the police are not dealing with this incident.

The accident has happened between junction 2 for the M69 for Warwickshire and junction 1 for the A426 for Churchover, Rugby.

The M6 between these junctions has been closed and there is queuing traffic.

The congestion currently tails to junction 3 for the A444 for Nuneaton.

A diversion has been put in place which directs people to exit at J2 and follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol.

Motorists should then join the M69 North and then continue to junction 1 and take A5 east.

Then at the junction with the A426, motorists should take the A426 south and re-join the M6.