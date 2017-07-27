UPDATE: Water supplies restored after burst pipe in Dunchurch

Water supplies should be back to normal for people in Dunchurch after a pipe burst yesterday morning (Thursday, July 27).

Severn Trent released a statement at 12.45am this morning saying engineers had restored supplies and repaired the burst pipe on Rugby Road.

“We’re happy to say that all water supplies should now be back to normal in Dunchurch. The water pipe that burst at Rugby Road is repaired,” a spokesman said.

“We’d like to thank our customers who were affected for their patience while this essential repair was carried out.

“We know how difficult it is to have no water and we’re sorry for the inconvenience this may have caused.

“Our teams are still out at Rugby Road and have now fixed the pipe that burst.

“We’ll continue to work on this until the road is put back to normal and reopened. Again we’d like to apologise for any disruption this may cause.”

The road was blocked while engineers fixed the pipe, causing some delays for motorists.