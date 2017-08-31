UPDATED: Motorcyclist, 44, dies following three-vehicle collision in Northamptonshire

A 44-year-old has died after being involved in a three-vehicle collision on the A5 on the edge of Northamptonshire this morning.

The collision took place on near the BP Truck Stop, at about 5.40am involving a motorcyclist and at least other vehicles.

Sadly the motorcyclist died at the scene of the collision near to the village of Lilbourne.

The A5 near Lilbourne re-opened a short time ago.

Officers investigating the incident would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it, or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, quoting the incident number 86.