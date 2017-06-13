Used condoms found tied to play shed handles at school in Long Lawford

Used condoms were found tied to the handles of a children’s play shed at a school in Long Lawford.

Warwickshire Police are investigating the incident, which happened at Long Lawford Primary School at some point between 5.30pm on June 9 and 8am on June 12.

The offenders broke through fencing and into the school grounds on Holbrook Road and then broke into a wooden play shed.

Used condoms were found tied around the handles of the play shed and an unknown substance was smeared on the windows.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have any information about this incident. They can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 108 of 12 June.