VIDEO: Cawston homes go up in flames after car fire

Video footage has emerged of the two homes in Cawston going up in flames due to a car catching fire in the garage on Friday (May 5).

No one was hurt but the houses on Oatland Drive were left devastated, with the two families’ possessions in ashes.

The burnt remains of two homes in Cawston after a fire. Photo: Mike Brown NNL-170905-021934009

One of the families’ pet cats is still missing while the other was found alive in a bedroom cupboard after hiding for three days.

A fundraising page has been set up to help the families with £870 donated so far.

A blazing car caused severe damage to two homes in Cawston. Photo: Richard Robinson NNL-170905-134430001