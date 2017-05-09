VIDEO: Cawston homes go up in flames after car fire

Video footage has emerged of the two homes in Cawston going up in flames due to a car catching fire in the garage on Friday (May 5).
No one was hurt but the houses on Oatland Drive were left devastated, with the two families’ possessions in ashes.
One of the families’ pet cats is still missing while the other was found alive in a bedroom cupboard after hiding for three days.
A fundraising page has been set up to help the families with £870 donated so far.
Cawston homes devastated after car fire in garage