VIDEO: Controlled explosion in Rugby field to destroy ‘grenade’

A bomb squad carried out a controlled explosion of what was thought to be a grenade on a field outside Rugby.

Warwickshire Police received a call at around 1.15pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 18), after the suspected grenade was found in a field near Butler’s Leap.

Police subsequently conducted traffic management to assist the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

A controlled explosion took place and the road was reopened at approximately 5.35pm.