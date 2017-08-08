VIDEO: Road sweeper devastated after catching fire on M69

Have your say

A road sweeper was left devastated after catching fire on the M69 near Wolvey yesterday (Monday, August 7).

Three fire engines and Highways England were called to the southbound carriageway of the motorway after reports of the truck on fire near junction one for the A5 at around 9am.

Fire crews put out the blaze using hose reel jets wearing breathing apparatus, a thermal image camera and a triple extension ladder.

The motorway was closed for some time between the A5 and M6 while the scene was cleared up, made worse by a fuel spillage.