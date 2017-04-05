VIDEO: ‘Small’ fire at CEMEX cement plant in Rugby

Firefighters extinguished a ‘small’ fire at the CEMEX cement plant in Rugby yesterday evening (Tuesday, April 4).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the plant on Lawford Road after reports of a fire shortly before 6pm.

Smoke could be seen coming from the CEMEX cement plant in Rugby. Photo by Neil Jalland NNL-170504-122945001

A fire had started in the system that removes dust but was quickly brought under control and no one was hurt.

CEMEX director of public affairs and communications Martin Casey said: “No one was injured, everyone was safe, that’s the main thing.

“The emergency services attended which is standard procedure and the fire was brought under control.”

The cement giant is still investigating what cause of the fire was.