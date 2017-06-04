Views welcome for Rugby church’s community hub proposal

A Rugby church is asking its community what the area needs, after raising thousands of pounds towards a refurbishment.

St Peter and St John’s Church has raised more than £54,000, with more funding bids to come, to create a community hub and refurbish the church.

The scheme, called Project Welcome, aims to provide a space for residents as Eastlands does not have one, as well as moving the toilets and reopening the original front door.

Future grant applications will need proof of consultation with the community so the church has posted a survey to 5,000 residents and created one online.

The Rev Sheila Bridge said: “St Peter and St John’s Church has huge potential as a community hub, but the building needs to be altered before it can be fully used. We are consulting with local businesses and voluntary agencies to make this happen.”

The church has big plans for its redevelopment with a number of phases. The first is to build an extension for the new toilets and an office.

Future work, including transforming the church into whatever the community deems necessary, would require more fundraising and grants, hence the consultation, which is supported by a Big Lottery Fund cheque.

Suggestions could range from a function room for hire, or to spend the money on hiring a community worker, as examples.

“It’s not just about bricks and mortar, but if the community says, what we need is a community association then we may put in a bid to fund a community worker,” Rev Bridge said.

“It’s about trying to respond to the needs of the community.”

As an incentive, if you are happy to leave contact details, you can be entered into a free prize draw with a chance to win £150 of high street vouchers. To complete the consultation form, visit www.peterjohnchurch.org.uk/community-survey.html.