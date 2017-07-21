Volunteering in Rugby - WCAVA’s monthly column

Have your say

The Rugby office of Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action (WCAVA) supports selected ‘themed weeks’ throughout the year.

Three of these take place during the summer.

To mark National Volunteers’ Week from June 1–7, we held an event in the Clock Towers Shopping Centre where we joined other local charities to speak to people about volunteering in our community.

As a thank you to Rugby’s volunteers, we organised a free quiz which was held at The Railway Club on June 8.

If you’re interested in volunteering, please contact Carol Kavanagh on 01788 539578 or visit www.wcava.org.uk/volunteering where you can register online.

We celebrated Small Charity Week from June 19–24 by sending out daily information to help small charities run both legally and efficiently.

We also offered advice about fund-raising and profiled small charities in Warwickshire.

We held a ‘Big Advice Day’ in each of Warwickshire’s boroughs and districts on Tuesday, June 20.

This was a drop-in advice clinic about running a small charity.

If you feel it would have been helpful to receive this information or receive support from us, please contact Leonie Yeend on 01788 539573 or email leonie@wcava.org.uk

WCAVA has also been supporting the Charity Centres Weekyesterday (Weds). We sent emails to our local mailing list for three days, profiling local community venues and sharing venues’ success stories.

If you would like to join this mailing list for the future, please contact Leonie.