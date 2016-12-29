Warwick hospital closed ward after norovirus outbreak

A ward in Warwick hospital has been closed due to an outbreak of norovirus.

The South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust announced yesterday that Charlcote ward in the hospital, which is used for general medical practice, has been closed to visitors.

On their Facebook page, the Trust said the closure has been made to try and prevent the spread of norovirus.

Norovirus, which is also known as the winter vomiting bug, normally clears up after a few days but it can spread easily in environments such as at GPs and at Hospitals.

Symptoms of norovirus include: suddenly feeling sick, projectile vomiting, watery diarrhoea and some people may also have a slight fever, headaches, painful stomach cramps and aching limbs.

Visiting is closed on the Charlcote ward but if people need to visit on compassionate grounds they should call the ward beforehand to arrange the visit.

To find the ward number click here.