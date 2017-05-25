Warwickshire man arrested in connection with Manchester terror attack

A man was arrested in Nuneaton last night (Wednesday) by police investigating the terror attack at Manchester Arena on Monday.

Greater Manchester Police raided a property in the town and made an arrest as part of their ongoing investigation into the explosion that killed 22 people.

Warwickshire Police released a statement following the arrest saying extra officers were out on patrol to offer reassurance and address any concerns from the public.

Assistant Chief Constable Martin Evans from Warwickshire Police said: “I know many people in our communities will be very concerned about the raised terror level threat and the recent arrest in Nuneaton, our colleagues from Greater Manchester Police are leading on this investigation.

“We will continue to have increased high visibility police patrols across Warwickshire to provide community reassurance.

“I continue to urge the public to be vigilant, to remain alert but not alarmed and to report any suspicious activity to the police by calling the confidential anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789321. In an emergency always dial 999.”