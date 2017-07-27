Water supplies affected after burst pipe in Dunchurch

Water supplies may be affected for people in Dunchurch after a pipe burst this morning (Thursday, July 27).

Severn Trent engineers are working to restore normal supplies after the burst pipe was discovered on Rugby Road.

Police are also on site to control traffic as the work is in the middle of the road.

A spokesman for the water company said: “We’re happy to say that most water supplies should slowly start to return, although some people may be experiencing low pressure until the water pressure increasing.

“Our teams are out on site now and will work tirelessly to get this pipe fixed and everytthing back to normal as quickly as possible.

“We know how difficult it is to have no water, especially at this time of day when you’re trying to get ready for work, and we’re sorry for the inconvenience this may be causing.

“We’d like to reassure our customers that we’re doing everything we can to get the water supplies back on as soon as we can.

“As the burst pipe is in the middle of the road, unfortunately we do need to manage traffic to allow our teams to work safely and to keep road users safely away from the work area.

“The police are on site now with our teams to help with this. Apologies again for any inconvenience this may cause.”