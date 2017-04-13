WCAVA Inform! An insight into the work of Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action Rugby office.

On April 3 WCAVA held its annual health and well-being away day in Ettington.

Paul Tolley, chief executive, said: “Health and well-being isn’t all just ‘fluffy stuff’.

“I’m proud to work for and lead an organisation that has an intrinsic and firm commitment to health and well-being. Without its staff and volunteers, an organisation can achieve nothing at all and in times of global and economic uncertainty we often have no idea of what stresses and troubles our colleagues may be facing within their personal lives or through their extended families.

“That’s why at WCAVA we invest in health and well-being away days. Back in 2008, when we merged the CVS and Volunteer Centre organisations to create a more sustainable organisation, there was a very high natural sickness and absence rate of 8%.

“By taking a good look at our health and well-being practices I’m pleased to say that we were recognised at the Coventry and Warwickshire Employer of Choice awards three years running soon after and saw staff absence rates drop to an all-time low of 0.8%.

“From a business perspective, we believe that every employer should be trying to create a large reduction in absences - and can often through very simple changes. Moreover, it’s about ensuring staff and volunteers are safe and valued within an organisation and supported to explore ways in which they can manage their well-being better.”

Warwickshire Community & Voluntary Action Rugby office is based at 19-20 North Street, Rugby.

For more information telephone (01788) 574258.