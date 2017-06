A village fete will honour the memory of a morris dancer who died at last year’s event.

Willey Village Traditional Street Fair will celebrate John Dell’s dedication to the Anker Morris Men after he suffered a heart attack in 2016.

There will be a brass band, morris dancers and a gun dog display at the fair, which starts at 1pm tomorrow (Saturday, June 3), plus the usual raffles and stalls.

All proceeds will go to St Leonard’s Church.