Willoughby woman saddles up to celebrate 60 years in style

Determined Willoughby woman Karen Nichols is celebrating her 60th birthday by cycling from Lands End to John O’Groats.

She is raising money for St Nicholas Church in her village to help repair the leaking roof.

“To celebrate being 60 this year I am embarking on a series of challenges just to prove age is no barrier,” said Karen, church warden, who will complete the challenge in August.

“I may be 60 pn paper but that does not mean that I have to grow old gracefully.”

Karen, who first started running aged 43, is appealing for sponsors. Visit Just Giving Lands End to John O’Groats Karen Nichols.