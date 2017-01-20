Win tickets to retro car show

A fantastic line-up or rallying and racing legends have joined the 15th anniversary Super Show celebrations of Race Retro - and the Rugby Advertiser has five pairs of tickets to give away.

The iternational historic motorsport show returns to Stoneleigh Park from Friday, February 24-26.

The ‘Flying Finns’ of rally drivers Ari Vatanen and Markku Alén will both be in action, behind the wheel on the Live Rally Stage, joining the 70-80 cars and drivers from Rallying with Group B, while inside the halls Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen will be on the Motor Sport Live Stage along with Motorcycle Champion ‘Fast’ Freddie Spencer

Vatanen appears on Saturday and Sunday, while Alén will be in the show on Friday afternoon before driving on Saturday. Kristensen also appears on Saturday as an inductee in the Motor Sport Hall of Fame. Spencer, nominated as an inductee for 2017, appears Saturday and Sunday.

The Motor Sport Hall of Fame will see an entire hall dedicated to inductees into this auspicious role of honour. Visitors will get the chance to see cars and bikes linked to Hall of Fame inductees from racing and rallying as well as enjoying live interviews with the stars on the Motor Sport Live Stage.

There will be a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Cosworth DFV, curated by designer Mike Costin, with cars including Keke Rosberg’s Williams FW08, a Cosworth 4-wd and a McLaren 23 on display

There will also be a tribute to Jim Clark with the first appearance in over four decades of the Lotus 33 chassis R11 which is about to benefit from a sympathetic restoration by Classic Team Lotus, with Clive Chapman at the show to talk about the project.

Race Retro will also mark 40-years of Donington Park with a display from the Donington Grand Prix Collection as well as highlighting the teenagers competing in Historic Motorsport as an avenue to becoming a professional racing driver in ‘Teenage Kicks’.

The halls will have more classic cars and historic motorsport vehicles than ever before covering all disciplines from Formula One to hill climbing, rally to GT cars, with fantastic displays by motorsport clubs from around the UK.

Silverstone Auctions return with two sales – its traditional Classics vehicle sale on Sunday along with a dedicated Competition Car sale on Saturday.

Visitors also have the opportunity to drive a professionally prepared classic car, have a rally driver and navigator masterclass, or take part in the Retro Classic Tour, thanks to HERO, the Historic Endurance Rally Organisation.

The extensive trader village and Autojumble will offer everything you need for the coming season – be it as a driver, mechanic, crew or an ardent enthusiast – with over 250 specialist traders.

Tickets for Race Retro 2017 are now on sale with free parking and a free show guide for all visitors. For the latest updates, visit www.raceretro.com

To win a pair of tickets, email lucie.green@rugbyadvertiser.co.uk by February 7, with your address and telephone number. On entry per houshold.