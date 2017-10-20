Win tickets to see respected psychic Steve Holbrook in Rugby

Resepected clairvoyant Steve Holbrook will be ‘passing on messages from beyond the grave’ when he visits a hotel in Rugby on November 15.

Ex-hairdresser Steve says that he was aware from being a child that life existed beyond the grave, when he awoke to find five soldiers marching through his bedroom, but could only see the top half of them floating through.

He said: “This was very unnerving experience but it was to give me an early glimpse of what was to come, and now it’s as natural as breathing to me.”

Steve says he now gives messages of re-assurance to people who have lost their loved ones, helping them understand that life continues, just simply in a different dimension.

One of Steve’s best friends is Jane MacDonald, singer and co-presenter on ITV’s Loose Women.

Steve met Jane in a Spiritualist Church many years ago, and predicted she would be on BBC TV as part of a cruise entertainment documentary.

She did not believe it, but a year later it came true, and she was the star of The Cruise, the first docu-soap, and she had the biggest selling debut album of all time.

The show starts at 7.30pm on November 18 and tickets are £17 (£18 on the door) from 01823 666292.