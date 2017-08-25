Win tickets to The Railway Children at Belgrade Theatre

It’s full steam ahead at the Belgrade Theatre for a brand new stage production of E Nesbitt’s classic tale The Railway Children.

The play is being held from Tuesday, September 12 - September 16, and the Rugby Advertiser has a pair of tickets to give away.

Directed by Exeter Northcott Theatre’s Paul Jepson, the cast includes Stewart Wright (Perks), Joy Brook (Mother), Millie Turner (Roberta), Andrea Davy (Mrs Perks), Katherine Carlton (Phyllis), Neil Salvage (old gentleman), Vinay Lad (Peter), Callum Goulden (John), Andrew Joshi (father/doctor), Will Richards (Szczepansky) and Sally Geake (Ensemble).

When their father mysteriously disappears with two strangers one evening, the lives of Roberta, Peter and Phyllis are turned upside down.

Forced to leave the comforts of their privileged London life in exchange for a simple existence in the depths of the Yorkshire countryside, this fractured family soon discover new friendships and an unexpected secret that will change their lives forever.

Paul Jepson said: “I’m delighted to be bringing the Railway Children to Exeter and other wonderful venues across the UK with this fantastic cast. The show will be a faithful retelling of the story and will delight audiences up and down the country.”

Complete with beautiful period costumes and ingenious designs, this new production promises an uplifting theatrical experience for all ages, packed with intrigue, adventure, joy and jubilation.

The play has been adapted by Dave Simpson and designed by Tim Bird.

To win a pair of tickets, email your name and daytime telephone number to lucie.green@rugbyadvertiser.co,uk to arrive by September 5.