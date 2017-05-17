Win tickets to The Wailers with Junior Marvin performing Legend

Reggae-lovers are in for a treat when The Wailers take to the stage in Coventry.

The Rugby Advertiser has teamed up with organisers to offer two pairs of tickets to the show featuring Junior Marvin performing Legend.

It takes place at the Copper Rooms on Saturday, June 3.

Born in Jamaica, Junior Marvin moved to London as a child, where his love of both acting and music was nurtured. He appeared in the Beatles’ film “Help”, which was followed by a number of other television appearances. Meanwhile, Junior served his musical apprenticeship in America by playing with the likes of Blues Legend T-Bone Walker and Ike and Tina Turner. He quickly earned a reputation as an innovative and expressive blues/rock guitarist. Back in England he played with bands such as Herbie Goins & The Nighttimers, Blue Ace Unit and White Rabbit.

Since Bob’s passing, in 1981, Junior has put out four CDs with The Wailers: “ID,” “Majestic Warriors,” “Jah Message” and “My Friends” (Live), continuing on with the message and music as Bob Marley asked him to do. He was Lead Guitarist and Vocalist of The Wailers and then of The Original Wailers up until 2011. Junior can also be found on CDs with Burning Spear, Alpha Blondy, Bunny Wailer, Israel Vibrations, Culture, The Meditations, Beres Hammond, The Congos, O.A.R. and SOJA. From 2011 forward, Junior Marvin has actively been putting on dynamic and virtuoso shows, which captivate rock, blues, and reggae enthusiasts from all over the world.

Tickets for The Wailers at Coventry Copper Rooms are £21 each. Telephone the Box Office on 08444 771000. Doors open at 7pm. For ages 14+. Visit www.thecopperrooms.com/

To win a pair of tickets, email lucie.green@rugbyadvertiser.co.uk stating how many CDs Junior has put out with The Wailers. One entry per household, usual Advertiser competition rules apply. Closing date May 21.