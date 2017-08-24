Winwick feet and dog show biggeswt in 70 years

People will once again make their way to a tiny village in Northamptonshire for a popular fete and dog show.

Winwick Country Church Fete and Fun Dog Show takes place on Sunday, September 3, from 2pm.

One of the organisers, Sue Sherman, said: “It looks like being the biggest since Winwick first started holding fetes more than 70 years ago.

“Back in those days, in addition to stalls and attractions, the afternoon gave local children a rare opportunity to see a film, with straw bales to sit on, and the flickering screen projected onto a large white sheet.”

Fast forward 70 years, and the fete’s nod to nostalgia is still in evidence with visitors in 2017 having the opportunity to win a trip in a 1914 Vauxhall. In addition to arts and craft stalls, a coconut shy, a human fruit machine, bouncy castle and welly wanging.

“In addition to more than 70 stalls, visitors will also be able to watch duck races in the brook and enjoy tea and cakes whilst listening to Lutterworth Town Band and Guilsborough singer, Emily Faye,” added Sue.

“This year Winwick Manor Gardens will also be open, with a unique opportunity to visit the gardens and take gourmet tea on the Manor Terrace (extra charge applies).

“There really is something for everyone.”

Dog classes include waggiest tail and most appealing eyes.

Admission is £2.50 for adults, OAPs and children over 12 £1. Children under 12 Free Proceeds to The Church.

http://www.winwick.eu/home/about-us/