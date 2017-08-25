Witness appeal after man hit by car in Rugby

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 64-year-old man was hit by a car in Rugby this week.

The collision happened on Wednesday August 23 opposite the Stagecoach depot in Railway Terrace at around 3.25pm.

As the man was crossing the road, a blue saloon car reportedly collided with him.

The man was taken to hospital and suffered a fractured toe and a severely sprained ankle, and officers are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

Police would like to speak to the driver of a blue car seen in the area at the time and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 160 of August 24.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.