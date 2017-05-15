Witnesses needed after man assaulted in Rugby

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Rugby during the early hours of Saturday morning (May 13).

At around 4am, a man in his 20s was involved in a verbal altercation after he knocked into a woman in Boutique and The Beach nightclub in High Street.

As he sat down, he is believed to have been punched in the back.

The victim left the club with another man and began walking towards Asda where they were approached by a group of men. He is then understood to have been assaulted by two individuals in the group.

The two men are then believed to have rejoined the group, who made off in the direction of Corporation Street.

The victim suffered a cut to the right side of his body and was taken to hospital.

Enquiries are currently ongoing but police would like anyone who saw either incident, or who was in the area at the time to come forward.

A 23-year-old man from Rugby who was arrested on suspicion of common assault in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 73 of May 13.