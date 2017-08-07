Witnesses sought after men attack boys in Rugby park

Witnesses are being sought after four men assaulted five boys between the ages of 10 and 14 in the park at Coton Meadow on Sunday.

A relative of one of the boys, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the boys were playing football in the park at around 6.30pm when they were approached by four men who looked to be in their twenties.

The relative said the men ran towards the youths and began assaulting them - before taking several bikes off the boys and throwing them into the bushes.

Warwickshire Police said they received a report of an assault which took place on Sunday, August 6 at approximately 6.50pm, no injuries were recorded.

The relative said one of the men was wearing a white Hugo Boss shirt, one a red shirt, and another was wearing tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information should contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference 23N7-32524B-17