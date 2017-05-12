Wolston runner raises hundreds for charity close to fiancé’s family’s heart

A keen runner from Wolston raised more than £1,300 for a charity close to her fiancé’s heart by completing her second marathon in as many years.

Lottie Dronfield ran the Brighton Marathon amid blistering heat on April 9, two years after completing the London equivalent with three colleagues.

Lottie Dronfield's family supporting her in Brighton NNL-170805-111607001

The 25-year-old charity worker ran in aid of Starlight Children’s Foundation as the charity helped her husband-to-be Mike Hansford’s sister Aimee when she had cancer as a child.

Lottie said there were tears when she told Mike’s family her plans, as well as when she finished the race, but added it was great to raise so much.

“As I was getting to know Mike’s family when I first started seeing him, it shone a light on a terrible time for them so I wanted to give something back for a foundation that meant a lot to my new family,” she said.

“The race was tough as it was about 21 degrees and I got a really bad sunburn but it was worth it as once I crossed the finish line I forgot about all the pain.

“There were lots of tears when I crossed the line from everyone, except me, I literally couldn’t speak let alone cry, so I just gave lots of hugs.”

Lottie and her family also raised money by holding a cake sale at Berkswell and Balsall Common Rugby Club.

Lottie, who works at Riding for the Disabled Association, in Warwick, ran her first marathon in London with her colleagues in 2015, raising more than £10,000 for the RDA.

She said this was a different challenge as she was alone but the help of her friends and family got her through.