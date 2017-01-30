Woman dies after being hit by car in Barby

A woman has died after being hit by a car in Barby.

The collision happened at about 11.30am on Friday, January 27, at the junction of Kilsby Road with Nortoft Lane.

Northamptonshire Police said that a grey Vauxhall Insignia, driven by a 54-year-old man from Rugby, collided with 32-year-old Anna Hodgkins from Barby.

She was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious head injuries but died some hours later.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses to the collision and anyone with any information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.