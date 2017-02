A woman in her 80s has been involved in a collision with a car in North Street, Rugby, this lunchtime (February 1).

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the incident at 12.49pm just outside The Courthouse pub.

One ambulance is currently in attendance and an off-duty community first responder is also at the scene.

She suffered minor back injuries as a result of the collision.

Warwickshire Police are also in attendance.