A woman was rescued from the River Avon near Tesco in Leicster Road, Rugby, last night (Thursday February 2).

She had fallen down the bank of the river at around 9.20pm.

Crews from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue along with the Water Rescue Unit were able to get the woman back up the bank, and at around 9.40pm she was placed into the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service.