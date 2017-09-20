Woman slams golf club after car break-in

A woman has urged others to be careful and slammed a golf centre after items were stolen from her husband’s car at the club’s car park on Monday, September 11.

Michelle Wright said her husband Graham Wright, a telecomms and data engineer, was attending a job at the Ansty Golf Centre on Brinklow Road at around 4.30pm when his Volkswagen estate car had its back window smashed.

A number of items were then stolen, including a work laptop, a £120 laptop case and an external hard drive containing sensitive information and the only copies of photographs of Mrs Wright’s late father.

Mrs Wright, of Staffordshire, said: “We don’t work hard for what we have just for some scum bag to help himself.”

She said after the theft a member of staff from the golf centre told her this was the third time there had been a vehicle crime in the centre’s car park recently.

She said the centre should have warned her husband’s company before he arrived.

She said the incident has left her a nervous wreck and she is distraught that she and her husband have lost photographs of her late father – which were stored on the hard drive.

A spokesperson for the golf club said: “I spoke to the police yesterday and I’m taking every conceivable action but drivers are responsible for what they leave in their cars – we cannot reward people’s stupidity.”

“We have had break ins over the season but not an excessive amount compared with any other public car park in the area.

“His company should impress upon its employees the need to keep expensive items in cars out of view.”

Mrs Wright said the items were concealed under the parcel shelf and her husband left his car unattended for no more than 20 minutes while he completed the job at the centre.

The incident comes as Warwickshire Police warn the public of a seasonal rise in vehicle crime.