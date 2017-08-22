Woman taken to hospital after motorway traffic collision near Rugby

A woman has been taken to hospital following an accident on a major road near Rugby.

Warwickshire Fire & Rescue mobilised two fire engines after being notified at 12:30 this afternoon of a collision involving two cars which happened on the M6 between Junction 2 (Walsgrave) and Junction 1 (Rugby).

Police, Ambulance and the Highways agency have also been in attendance.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said the collision involved a car and a campervan.

One woman has been taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire after complaining of neck and back pain.

There were no persons trapped and firefighters made the vehicles safe using small gear.

