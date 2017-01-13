Young chef Cristian serves winning dishes

A student from Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College in Newbold has progressed to the regional final of the Future Chef competition.

Cristian Covaliuc recently competed against students from other schools in the local round of the competition held at Stratford-upon-Avon College.

He planned and created an original two course meal which was named the winner by the judging panel which included two chefs and a lecturer from the hosting college.

The Future Chef competition, organised by Springboard UK, aims to develop skills and knowledge relating to the catering and hospitality industry. Cristian will now progress to the next round, which will be held at University College Birmingham in February 2017. To help him prepare for the next round Cristian has been assigned a chef mentor.

Cristian, who aspires to work in the food industry, said, “I really enjoy cooking and can’t wait for the second round.

“I’m going to develop my dishes to make them even better.”