Young citizen award for Rugby student

Rugby student Matthew Walker has been presented with a special award for his commitment to others.

He was nominited for the Rotary Young Citizen Award by his teachers at Avon Valley after raising £2,145 for Myton Hospice during a sponsored walk which was organised by the school in the summer term.

The Rotary International Great Britain and Ireland (Rotary) Young Citizen Awards (YCA) were created to celebrate the achievements and commitment of inspiring young people across Great Britain and Ireland.

Garrick House’s chosen charity, Myton Hospice, is very special to Matthew as his gran spent her last days and weeks there before she passed away. Matthew was touched by the level of care shown to his gran at the end of her life and wanted to raise money to support the charity.

Matthew was presented with a framed certificate in recognition of his personal qualities and community spirit, which were worthy of a successful nomination as a Rotary GBI Young Citizen 2017. The award was handed over by local Rotarians Mike Beck and Ramesh Srivastava - who is also a school governor.

Matthew’s nomination form submitted by Mike Beck said: “Matthew raised more money than every other student put together. He took the opportunity provided by the school to raise money for a charity that had helped him and his family during a dark time. He should be recognised for his selfless charity work that has allowed many others to benefit, and has allowed the memory of this Gran to live on.”

Headteacher, Alison Davies, said “We are very proud of Matthew’s solo fundraising efforts. To raise over £2000 is incredible and shows how much the charity means to him. In the last week of term it was lovely to welcome the local Rotarians who presented Matthew with his certificate in front of his entire year group. I hope he is very proud of his achievement.