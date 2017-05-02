Young girl hurt after cyclist collision in Rugby

A young girl was hurt after a collision with a woman on a bicycle in Rugby on Thursday (April 27) – with police eager to speak to the cyclist.

The victim was knocked to the ground and received minor bruising, but did not require hospital treatment, after the incident between the bus stop on Hillmorton Road and Stanley Road from 3.45-55pm.

Police would like to speak to the cyclist, described as a white woman, aged between 30 and 40, with blonde hair.

She was wearing a white hooded top, believed to be from Superdry, and had been riding a black mountain bike.

A Rugby Rural North Safe Neighbourhood Team spokesman said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident and I particularly would like to appeal to the cyclist to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 247 of April 27.